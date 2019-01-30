AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state senator filed a bill to help secure and clarify rights for Texans to carry in churches.

State Senator Donna Campbell filed a bill to "clearly secure the rights of Texans to lawfully carry in churches and established places of worship," according to a Texas Senate news release.

Senate Bill 535 would not keep churches from posting 30.06 or 30.07 signs or prohibit weapons on the premises if they choose, which has been established law for most private property in the state according to the release.

Campbell says the existing statute is confusing in regard to licensed Texans' rights to carry on church premises.

"We have learned many times over that there is no such thing as a gun free zone. Those with evil intentions will violate the law and carry out their heinous acts no matter what," Senator Campbell stated according to the release. "It makes no sense to disarm the good guys and leave law-abiding citizens defenseless where violent offenders break the law to do great harm."

The bill also reduces penalties for licensed citizen who unknowingly carry in prohibited areas according to the release. The bill would increase the penalty from a misdemeanor to a felony for armed individuals who are told to leave certain premises where weapons are prohibited and fail to depart according to the release.

A December 2017 Attorney General's opinion confirms the rights of licensed handgun owners to lawfully carry on the premises of an established place of worship. Senator Campbell's bill draws from that opinion and mirrors its conclusion.