'Election year scare tactics' | Texas' U.S. senators opposed to same-sex marriage bill

The bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, enacted during Bill Clinton's presidency in 1996, which defines marriage as the union between a man and a woman.

WASHINGTON — Days after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, there’s pressure building on the Democratic-controlled Senate to follow suit.

Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are opposed to the House bill, but there's mounting pressure to get Republican support in order to pass it.

Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade ignited Democrats to place protection of same-sex marriage into law. In his opinion, Thomas wrote that the courts should also reconsider the ruling that allows same-sex relationships and marriage.

On his podcast, Cruz said he agrees with Thomas, saying it was wrongly decided: “In Obergefell, the courts said, 'No, we know better than you guys do, and now every state must sanction and permit gay marriage.”

In a statement to KHOU 11 News, Cruz said: “The Democrats’ bill is just another effort at election year scare tactics. Given runaway inflation, supply chain shortages, violent crime, and the border crisis, it is understandable why Democrats are desperately trying to distract voters from President Biden’s failed record. But to be clear, no one’s marriage is being threatened. The Supreme Court has said unequivocally that they don’t intend to reconsider the issue of same-sex marriage, and there is absolutely zero chance that the court would strike down interracial marriage either. All nine Justices believe -- correctly -- that Loving v. Virginia was rightly decided and is compelled by the 14th Amendment. When it comes to interracial marriage, Democrat fearmongers would have you believe -- absurdly -- that Justice Thomas is going to vote to overturn his own marriage. That's nuts."

However, public opinion on same-sex marriage is changing. A Gallup poll in June found that 71% of Americans said they support legal same-sex marriage.

“It’s generational, really, ... the divide is when you poll young Republicans under 40, they are mostly supportive of same-sex marriage these days,” Marco Roberts, with the Texas Conservative Liberty Forum, said.

Roberts is a gay conservative and he said, in the long run, voters may not like where the two Texas senators stand on the issue.

“It wasn’t really so much about whether you agreed with same-sex marriage or not, but it should’ve been something by the consent of the government the people ought to be voting on it. Well, that’s what Congress is doing so Congress is now voting representing us as a people so it’s a lot harder to object to a vote from Congress than it is to object to a Supreme Court decision,” Roberts said.

Cornyn called the house bill a political stunt to distract: "Well, this is an entirely contrived political stunt, to use your word because the law of the land is that people of the same sex can marry and any law in violation of that or in contradiction of that is unconstitutional. So, I think what's happened is after the Dobbs case, involving abortion, the political activists are looking for a way to just distract people's attention from high inflation, the border crisis, and the spike in crime across the country.”

Odus Evbagharu, the Harris County Democratic Chairman said: “Whether it’s gun rights, whether it’s abortion rights, whether it’s same-sex marriage, whether it’s interracial marriage, no matter what it is, history’s always going to remember them for the cowards they are.”

Democrats said Cruz and Cornyn should get out of the way so folks can have the same legal protections.