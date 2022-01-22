'Texas Rally for Life' takes place at State Capitol Saturday

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at the event in support of banning abortions.

AUSTIN, Texas — The fight over abortion rights continues in Texas.

On Saturday afternoon, a rally in support of banning abortions took place at the State Capitol. The Texas Rally for Life started at 1 p.m.

The rally comes on the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled a woman has the right to choose whether to get an abortion without excessive government restriction.

Gov. Greg Abbott was among the speakers at Saturday's rally. He spoke of the passage of the new Texas abortion law that bans the procedure after a heartbeat is detected, usually six weeks into a pregnancy, and the Alternatives to Abortion program among other laws.

“We passed a law banning mail-order abortion drugs in Texas and preventing physicians from providing abortion drugs to women who are more than seven weeks pregnant," Abbott said. "Not only that, but together we passed the Heartbeat Bill, banning abortions in Texas the moment a baby's heartbeat begins. I also signed a bill so that the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortions will be banned in the Lone Star State.”

Jonathan Saenz, President and Attorney for Texas Values, released the following statement:

"In Texas, over 20,000 babies have been saved from abortion since the passage of the Texas Heartbeat Law, the nation’s strongest pro-life legislation. We will continue to fight for the protection of vulnerable babies in the womb and work to end Roe v. Wade and abortion in Texas and nationwide."

Last year, the Texas abortion law was passed and currently bans abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court said it will not speed up the court battle over the law.

Justices declined to send the case back to a federal judge, who had temporarily blocked the law's enforcement. After other courts’ decisions, the law is in place right now.

An appeals court recently sent the case to the Texas Supreme Court.