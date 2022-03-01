Election results: Texas lieutenant governor

Check here for the results for the Texas lieutenant governor race.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texans are casting their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election.

A number of offices are up for a vote – including major seats like the governor and attorney general. Voters will also decide who will represent them in both the state and U.S. Capitol, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.

Of course, the lieutenant governor race is also at the top of everyone's mind.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) is running against five other Republicans, and there are three Democratic candidates.

On the Democratic ballot, voters are deciding on Michelle Beckley, Carla Brailey and Mike Collier.

