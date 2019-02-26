AUSTIN, Texas — About 100 people rallied outside the Texas State Capitol Monday, calling on lawmakers to repeal Senate Bill 4 (SB4) from the 2017 legislative session.

The bill, which was signed into law, requires city and county jails to hold people with ICE detainers for 48 hours. ICE detainers are voluntary requests from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold someone while their immigration status is verified.

The law also allows Texas law enforcement officers to ask people for their immigration papers. That practice is now the subject of lawsuits.

"There's a guy in San Antonio who was walking to H-E-B who was born in the U.S., raised in Mexico," said State Senator Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio). "So he gets to H-E-B and the border patrol guy asked him for his papers, he doesn't have papers, they deport him! He's a U.S. citizen, deported."

Menendez said efforts to repeal SB4 have had a chilly reception from Republican lawmakers, but he is filing legislation to send the message that this issue is still on the minds of many Texans who oppose the law.

