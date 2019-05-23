AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker announced Thursday that Texas lawmakers have reached an agreement in a sweeping overhaul of the state's school finance system.

The agreement around Senate Bill 2 – the main property tax reform measure – and House Bill 3 – the public school funding measure – was reached Wednesday night around midnight, according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

"We will do what no one thought possible. We will finally fix school finance in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference Thursday. "We have done that, but we've also done a whole lot more.

RELATED:

Central Texas school leaders weigh in on school finance bill

Texas Senate passes school finance reform bill, HB3

Texas House passes 'property tax transparency' bill SB2

Gov. Abbott said Texas will no longer allocate funding to schools based on the wealth of school districts, but rather the needs of students. He said the agreement provides about $5 billion in statewide property tax relief in the first biennium with growth promised in future bienniums.

It also lowers school property tax rates by an average of eight cents in 2020 and 13 cents in 2021 and provides an additional 2.5% tax compression starting in 2021.

According to Lt. Gov. Patrick, the agreement puts a 2.5% cap on how much school districts can raise property taxes without a vote from the people. For cities and counties, the cap is 3.5%.

The agreement also reduces recapture by about $3.5 to $3.6 billion or 47%.

"We took 100 years of policy and reformed it in a transformational way in less than 140 days," Lt. Gov. Patrick said.

"We're here to deliver on our promise," Speaker Dennis Bonnen said.

Speaker Bonnen said approximately $4.5 billion will be going into Texas classrooms. The agreement promises funding for pre-K in low-income areas, increased dyslexia allotments and a focus on high-quality reading for students in kindergarten through third grade.

It also provides, on average, a compensation package of $4,000 to all veteran teachers, plus additional incentives such as a voluntary extra month of school in July.

Lt. Gov. Patrick said the agreement includes a "forever retirement program" for retired teachers and said every retired teacher will get a 13th check for on average $2,000. He said, overall, about one-third of the money will go to teachers, counselors, nurses and librarians.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

La Grange crash: Investigators ask semi driver to come forward

'We need to bring her home' | Houston Police Chief makes impassioned plea to find Maleah Davis

Former Austin police chief says Maleah Davis case similar to that of Colton Turner

This Austin apartment will house the homeless and provide on-site resources