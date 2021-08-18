Texas Gov. Abbott seen at crowded, maskless gatherings before COVID-19 diagnosis

Just two days before he tested positive, Abbott tweeted photos from a campaign event in Collin County, which he said was "standing room only."

AUSTIN, Texas — In the hours following the announcement that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had contracted COVID-19, social media lit up with references to his recent gatherings posted on Twitter.

Gov. Abbott's office announced on the afternoon of Aug. 18 that the governor, who is fully vaccinated, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. He is currently receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

Just two days before he tested positive, Abbott tweeted photos from a Collin County campaign event, which he said was "standing room only." The photos show Abbott standing on a stage in front of a room filled with people, many of whom were not masked.

The photos, posted at around 9 p.m., were taken at an event with the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch near Dallas. In one of the posted photos, Abbott can be seen shaking hands with a woman in the crowd.

On Aug. 13, the governor tweeted a video from his office with a group of people as he signed a proclamation recognizing India's 75 years of independence and "the partnership between Texas & India."

Concern arose Tuesday afternoon for Austin guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, who was seen in a photo with Abbott hours before the governor tested positive.

Vaughan posted on Twitter, saying he and his family "have tested negative and are doing fine."

The incubation period for COVID-19 can range from two days to two weeks.