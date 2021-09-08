Some Texas Democrats returning to Austin during second special session

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Texas House Democrats are returning to Texas on the third day of the Legislature’s second special session. This comes after a judge signed an order blocking the arrest of quorum-busting House Democrats.
Rep. James Talarico, who represents Round Rock, returned to Texas on Aug. 9. Ninety-five lawmakers were present at the State Capitol Monday night. If five more arrive, the State House would meet quorum and be able to conduct business.
A tweet from Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos indicated that Rep. Mary Gonzalez and Rep. Joe Moody of El Paso were also in attendance.
As of 6:15 p.m., a Call of the House was in place and the doors were locked, with members having to get permission slips to leave when the day is adjourned. The doors were not locked to members coming in. By 6:35 p.m., the day was adjourned until Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Texas State Senate passed its first bills of the second session. Many bills similar to those below were passed by the Senate during the first special session.
- Senate Bill 3: Changes civic curriculum and bans principals associated with Critical Race Theory
- Senate Bill 6: Bail reform
- Senate Bill 7: Related to a 13th check for retired teachers
- Senate Bill 8: Property tax relief
- Senate Bill 12: Property tax relief
- Senate Bill 13: Pushes back the date of 2022 Primary Election due to redistricting
The Senate Committee on State Affairs discussed Senate Bill 1, the second special session version of a controversial election reform bill, Monday night as well. The Texas Democrats who left the state for Washington, D.C., broke quorum to the stop the passing of election reform legislation.
