Texas Democrats defend departure that stopped special session

TEXAS, USA — A Monday Texas Democratic departure stopped a special session concerning voting rights in its tracks. Democrats continue to defend their decision to leave the State Capitol.

“We are not going to buckle to the big lie in the state of Texas that has resulted in anti-democratic legislation throughout the U.S.,” Rafael Anchia, Texas representative said.

Democrats decided to leave to keep Republicans from passing new voting bills that Democrats said are restrictive. One of the two voting bills was intended to be taken to the senate Tuesday.

“We gave them an opportunity,” Joe Deshotel, house Democrat, said. “We had more than 300 people testify saying why the bill was bad, and all that was ignored.”

Leaving was a last resort to stop what Democrats called an “infringement on voters’ rights,” Deshotel said.

“The majority of the people who come out and vote for me are telling me and keep up the fight for voting rights,” he said.

Texas Democrats said they do not plan on returning to Texas until August, when the special session ends. They are also meeting with congressional Democrats and the vice president as they work to get the “For the People Act” passed on a federal level.

“You can be charged with a felony for taking a handicapped person to the polls without filling out an affidavit,” Deshotel said.

Democrats said the act is the only way they can permanently fend off election limitations Republicans are advancing at the state level.

“The only reason why we are not in our jobs and in our homes is because we do not want them to make the forum,” Deshotel said. “We are not scarred of arrests.”

However, Republicans said they feel that the Democratic walkout was “immature and a disgrace to democracy.” The Texas house voted 76 — 4 to have possible arrest warrants brought against the Democrats to bring them back to Texas to decide on the bill.

“The bills actually make it easier for people to vote by extending voting hours,” Judy Nichols, county Republican chair, said.

Nichols argues that Democrats are trying to nationalize local elections which she said are harmful to Jefferson County voters, and that the bill will get more people out to vote.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will continue to order special sessions until a decision is made.