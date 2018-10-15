SAN ANTONIO — The latest showdown in the battle for the U.S. Senate will be held Tuesday night at the KENS 5 Studios in San Antonio when incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, faces challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso.

You can watch The Texas Debate starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16

ON AIR: Watch 12News on major cable and satellite services or over the air.

WEB: We'll be streaming the debate at 12NewsNow.com

APP: The debate livestream will be on the 12NewsNow app

FACEBOOK: The debate will be on Facebook Live.

TWITTER: The debate will be live on Periscope.

YOUTUBE: The debate will be live on our YouTube page.

The debate will be one hour long. The candidates will stand at podiums in front of an audience selected by the campaigns. Questions will address both domestic and international issues. The moderators are Sarah Forgany of KENS 5 in San Antonio and Jason Whitely of WFAA in Dallas.

Due to the debate programing on KBMT-ABC adn K-JAC-NBC will be preempted but will be aired early Wednesday morning so that viewers can either watch or set their DVR to record it.

Blackish will air at 12:36 a.m. and Splitting Up Together will air at 1:06 a.m. on KBMT-ABC.

This Is Us will air at 1:07 a.m. on K-JAC-NBC.

