TEXAS, USA — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

The historic ruling allows these immigrants to remain in the U.S. The ruling impacts an estimated 107,020 immigrants living in Texas on DACA permits from being deported.

Barack Obama announced DACA in 2012. Commonly known as “Dreamers" after the failed legislation that would have provided a path to citizenship, these immigrants have been in the U.S. since they were children. Recipients went through extensive background screening to get two-year work permits and protection from deportation.

Texas has the second-highest total of DACA permits of any state after California, where 184,880 DACA recipients live. Illinois is third with 34,150, according to Federal statistics from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Together, California and Texas account for 45% of the country's DACA recipients.

DREAMERS IN TEXAS

Dallas and Houston have the most DACA recipients in Texas. 34,980 recipients live in the Dallas-metro area and 32,790 live in the Houston-metro.

The rest of the DACA recipients are spread out in various corners of the state:

Dallas: 34,980

Houston: 32,790

Austin: 7,300

McAllen: 7,070

San Antonio: 5,080

Brownsville-Harlingen: 2,110

El Paso: 1,580

Laredo: 1,240

DACA recipients in Texas pay $750 million in federal income taxes and nearly $418 million in state and local taxes, according to the Center for American Progress, a nonpartisan policy institute.

The spending power DACA recipients have in Texas is an estimated $3.5 billion, the CAP says. The institute reports that Texas dreamers own 11,500 homes and pay an estimate $88.3 million in mortgage payments. They also pay nearly $247 million in rent annually.

REACTION FROM TEXANS

President Trump's reason for ending the program was that immigration law is under the purview of Congress and that former Pres. Obama exceeded his authority when he enacted DACA. This is a sentiment many Republicans in Texas echoed, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"“We are disappointed with today’s SCOTUS decision, but it does not resolve the underlying issue that President Obama’s original executive order exceeded his constitutional authority. We look forward to continuing litigating that issue in our case now pending in the Southern District of Texas.”

On the left, democrats and immigration policy leaders applauded the Supreme Court decision.

“Today, the U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision by standing alongside these young immigrants and allowing the DACA program to continue,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, the chairman of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus. “Unfortunately, this extension is still temporary and permanent legislative action from Congress is needed.”

