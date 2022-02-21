Report: Whistleblowers say AG Ken Paxton is misleading Texans about allegations

The whistleblowers have made their first statement about Paxton's decision to fire them since filing a lawsuit against him in November 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas — The whistleblowers who sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after he fired them for accusing him of abuse of office and bribery are speaking out for the first time, according to a report by The Texas Tribune.

The Tribune reports that the four whistleblowers said they previously intended to stay silent about their case while it played out in the justice system, but now feel they must speak up.

"Our preference was to remain silent while the wheels of justice turned, and our civil case progressed in the courts," the group said in a joint statement Monday. "However, in recent weeks, Paxton has made numerous false and misleading public statements that we feel obligated to correct."

According to the report, the group also said they had remained quiet to respect the "ongoing FBI investigation," indicating that the criminal probe into Paxton continues. The Tribune said the FBI has declined to comment on the matter in the past.

In their statement, the whistleblowers – former deputy attorneys general James Blake Brickman, Mark Penley and Ryan Vassar, as well as David Maxwell, the AG office’s former director of law enforcement – state that Paxton is misleading Texans about the allegations that have been brought against him.

"The most basic qualifications of an attorney general are respect for truth and respect for the law. Ken Paxton has neither," the group said. "The day will come when Ken Paxton must testify under oath about his and his agency’s actions. Until then, we call on Ken Paxton to start telling the truth to the people of Texas."

Paxton's office did not immediately respond to the Tribune's requests for comment.

Paxton, a two-term incumbent, is currently in a primary for reelection. He is campaigning throughout Texas ahead of Election Day on March 1.

