Sen. Ted Cruz introduces legislation demanding President Joe Biden address the 'man-made crisis' on the South Texas border

The Stop the SURGE Act would create new ports of entry in 13 communities across the U.S.

TEXAS, USA — Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation Tuesday to the U.S. Senate that would establish new ports of entry across the U.S. in response to the “man-made crisis on the South Texas border.”

The “Stop the SURGE Act” would also require migrants attempting to cross the border in Texas, who encounter Border Patrol Sectors, be transferred to the new ports for processing. The act would create ports in 13 communities.

In a press release, Cruz’s office said the legislation is “to demand” President Joe Biden, his administration and Congressional Democrats address what he calls a border crisis. It would also “provide much needed relief” to Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement officers in Texas.

When introducing the bill to the Senate, Cruz said the new ports of entry would be established in “Democrat-led communities” including North Hero, Vermont, and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“If Washington Democrats had to endure even a fraction of the suffering South Texas families, farmers, ranchers and small businesses have had to face, our nation’s immigration laws would be enforced, the wall would be built and the Remain in Mexico policy would be re-implemented,” Cruz said when introducing the Stop the SURGE Act. “I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to stop ignoring the plight of South Texas communities and act swiftly to end this horrific humanitarian crisis.”

The other new ports of entry would be located in communities in states including Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Delaware and California, according to the release.

Last month, an estimated 17,000 migrants from Haiti gathered at the Del Rio International Bridge. The migrants were trying to cross the border to seek asylum in the U.S.

Cruz traveled to Del Rio in September to receive a briefing from Interim Chief Patrol Agent in Charge Robert Garcia and other Border Patrol staff, according to the press release. He also visited the border in August.