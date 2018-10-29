One of the fiercest local election fights is for 172nd District Court Judge. Melody Chappell will face Mitch Templeton in the November election. They both talked to 12News anchor Kevin Steele about why they’re qualified for the job.

Templeton, a 27 year veteran attorney and the conservative candidate, said he’s clearly the most qualified. “I think what I’m most proud of though is the diversity of legal work I’ve done,” Templeton said. “From the wealthiest to the poorest and least influential individuals.”

Former Beaumont ISD attorney Melody Chappell said she’s the clear choice. “I am a community servant, I’m not a politician,” Chappell said. “I’m not to be voted for because I’m black. I’m not to be voted for because I’m a female. I’m qualitied for this post and so whatever happens in this race, win or lose, I feel a peace about it.”

EARLY VOTING | 12NewsNow.com/EarlyVoting

Chappell inferred some have questioned her opponent’s fitness for the seat. "I don't get on social media and berate anybody. I've never lost my temper in any debate,” she said.

“Are you saying your opponent has?” Steele asked. “I think if they look at his past posts on social media, his behavior in the debates, then yeah,” she said.

Templeton responded by citing his reputation in Southeast Texas. “My integrity is well known, and I have opinions and I'm an advocate. I'm a trial lawyer,” he said. “Even so, I have broad based support. I think I've exhibited judicial temperament. I help couples at our church. I think my temperament is pretty well known."

Steele asked Chappell if she had any regrets about her service to Beaumont’s school district.

“I guess my regret would be that this community is torn apart about it; if there's something I could have done it’s always hindsight,” she said. “Maybe (there was) something I could do, but my role was basically as an attorney to represent the district."

“When people ask me about what they are upset about they usually say it involves when people stole money, well I had nothing to do with that,“ Chappell said.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Steele asked her if she knew ahead of time about what some people in the community called the abrupt demolition of South Park High School. “I just knew that they said bond funds would not be used to tear it down and that the district wanted a brand new school,” she said.

Templeton serves on the Beaumont ISD board of managers. Steele also asked him if he had any regrets about his service to the district. "No. I have no regrets. We have a better district and I think the numbers bear me out,” he said. “We have an unqualified financial review. We have a 40 million dollar fund balance, which is about what a district our size should have."

Chappell said her community service is noteworthy—to the Hispanic Cultural Society, PTA, Project Grad and the Jefferson County Bar. Templeton said he’s proud of service with the Jefferson County Young Lawyers, coaching young people, PTA and the marriage enrichment program at his church. Chappell said she will not be unduly influenced by the law firms that have supported her.

“When you look at my support from both plaintiffs and defense lawyers, they just want a fair judge,” she said. “Somebody who will come in and call balls and strikes."

Templeton also insists his watchword will be fairness. He described what his approach to the seat would be. “Someone independent, beyond reproach. Someone who can instruct the jury as to how the law is properly applied” he said.

Early voting continues through November 2. Election day is Tuesday, November 6.

© 2018 KBMT