Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Henry McMaster won the GOP primary for governor for South Carolina over rival John Warren, just one of the key results from a series of runoff results held Tuesday in the state.

Here's at look at some of the key races:

SC Republican Governor Runoff

Henry McMaster fought back a challenge from John Warren to secure the Republican nomination for governor.

McMaster won by a nearly 10 percent margin.

McMaster is seeking his first elected term in office as governor after he was promoted to the position when Nikki Haley joined President Trump's cabinet in early 2017.

Speaking of the President, the Commander-in-Chief came to the Columbia area a day earlier to support McMaster's bid. It was a bit of a thank you to McMaster, who was the first statewide official in the Palmetto State to endorse Trump's presidential bid in 2016.

McMaster faces Democrat James Smith. Smith easily won his primary against two other primaries two weeks ago.

SC Attorney General GOP

Incumbent Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson easily won the GOP nomination for another term.

Wilson got 65 percent of the vote Tuesday against challenger Todd Atwater.

Wilson nearly got 50 percent of the vote in the primary two weeks ago, but fell just short, which led to the runoff.

Wilson is seeking his third term as attorney general.

Kershaw County Sheriff GOP Runoff

It'll be Lee Boan representing the Republican party in the race for Kershaw County Sheriff this November.

Boan defeated Jack Rushing Tuesday night 62 percent to 38 percent in the GOP primary runoff for sheriff.

Both men were seeking to take over from Jim Matthews, who announced last year he would retire from office after two terms. Rushing had the endorsement and support of Matthews.

Anthony Bell has filed to run on the Democratic side. He did not have a primary opponent.

