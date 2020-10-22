Do's and Don'ts | Rules to keep in mind when voting at the polls

What you wear could determine whether you get to exercise your right to vote.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As many Texans head to the polls to make sure their voices are heard, it’s important to keep a few rules in mind. There are still eight days left to early vote in Texas. States across the country have already seen an incredible turnout for this election.

Something as simple as what you wear could determine whether you get to exercise your right to vote. Making a political fashion statement at the polls may not be the best idea. In fact, here in Texas, it's against the law.

Here are a few tips to prevent Texas voters from breaking the law.

Question: Can I wear a badge, emblem, or communicative device relating to a candidate?

According to the national conference of state legislatures, you cannot.

Question: What about other "no-no's" at the polls?

Remember Justin Timberlake’s 2016 voting selfie moment? Well, in Texas, a person cannot record images or sound within 100 feet of a voting station, according to the Texas Constitution and Statutes.

Question: Can you voice information for or against a candidate?

That's called electioneering which is just another fancy word for campaigning. According to the Texas Constitution and Statutes, a person commits an offense if the action is done within 100 feet of the polling place entrance.





Question: Are face masks required at the polls?

No. If you do decide to wear one, make sure it's not political. Political attire cannot be worn within 100 feet of a polling place. Yes, that includes political face masks. Poll workers are allowed to send you home.



It's safe to say, leaving your MAGA hat or Joe 2020 t-shirt at home is the best bet.