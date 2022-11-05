Restraining order granted against Texas congressional candidate for fraudulent election signs, judge rules

The restraining order requires write-in candidate Debbie Walker to remove any advertisements using Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson's image or name.

DALLAS — Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson has been granted a restraining order against congressional candidate Debbie Walker after Walker reportedly used fraudulent election signs using photos of Johnson.

Walker is running to replace Johnson, who is retiring in January, as the Representative for Texas' 30th congressional district. She is a write-in candidate running against Democrat and State Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

The temporary restraining order issued against Walker requires her to take down any advertisements using Johnson's likeness or name.

Crockett issued a statement condemning the "harassment and disinformation tactics" Walker used against Johnson.

“No one should have to experience this. Especially not someone who has dedicated 50 years, more than half her lifetime, to public service," Crockett said. "I understand the harm and stress these antics cause not only to the individual but to the voters who are sick of the ugliness at the polls. While the Congresswoman should’ve been continuing to recover from her knee surgery and enjoying time with her great grandchildren, she had to employ counsel to stop someone who couldn’t even figure out how to properly file to get on the ballot, from using her name and likeness.”

The restraining order will remain in effect until Nov. 18.

“I know following the law can be hard for some individuals, but the judge’s ruling makes clear that this write-in candidate must take down these illegal signs,” Crockett said.