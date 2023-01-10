Republican James E. White resigning from Texas House of Representatives District 19 seat, he says

White's term was set to end on January 10, 2023.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican James White is resigning from his long-held Texas House of Representatives District 19 seat.

The first time the Houston native won the race for the District 19 seat was on November 6, 2012, according to ballotpedia. White won every election for the seat from 2012 to 2020.

In 2022, White announced he was running to become the next agriculture commissioner. If he had been voted in, White said he planned to use his experience as a member of the Agriculture and Livestock Committee to help insure Texas remained the national leader of agriculture.

White was defeated by Sid Miller in the Republican primaries.

White's term was set to end on January 10, 2023. He said he is taking on the executive of Texas funeral services position.

About James White

White earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Prairie View A&M University in 1986 and a master's degree in education administration from the same school in 2000. White also earned a doctorate in political science from the University of Houston in 2012.

White is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his political career, White also worked as a school teacher, coach, businessman and author.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.