Rep. Dade Phelan poised to become next speaker of Texas House, says he has the support to take the seat

Rep. Joe Deshotel is on the bipartisan list of names of those Phelan says will vote him into the position

BEAUMONT, Texas — Rep. Dade Phelan said he has the votes to become the next speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

The District 21 representative has already announced a transition team.

It's big news for the area he represents, and it could amplify the region's voice in Austin. Phelan represents parts of Jefferson County and Orange County.

He said he has the support of both Democrats and Republicans to make it happen. At a press conference this week, he said the race is over.

"It's not about politics, it's not about vote record, it's about policy really. It's not about where you're from, it's about trust," Phelan said.

The Republican release a bipartisan list, naming 83 other representatives supporting his candidacy for speaker of the house.

Those votes would be enough to secure his spot.

Rep. Joe Deshotel is among those advocating for Phelan. He said Phelan's willingness to cross party lines is what sold him. Deshotel represents district 22, which includes parts of Beaumont, Port Neches and Port Arthur.

"Even though we maybe members of different parties that don't mean we have a different outlook on some critical issues," Deshotel said.

He stressed the importance of unity among Texas lawmakers.

"We have to be able to work together and I believe that he's going to be a figure that will bring unity to the house and put Texas first," Deshotel said.

As speaker of the house, Phelan could determine how debate is managed, along with how future bills are handled.

Lamar University professor James Nelson said his voice could also benefit Southeast Texas.

"It could help Southeast Texas in some ways but in what way and to what extent will be determined by what bill the legislators introduce. Most bills in most legislature chambers don't make it out committee," Nelson said.

While nothing is set in stone, Phelan is already looking at the big picture.

"It will be a difficult session to accomplish a lot with cause of COVID-19 and because of the budget deficit,"

Even in the tough environment, Phelan believes he has what it takes to lead the state.

