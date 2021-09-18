Redistricting process kicks off in Texas Senate ahead of third special session

Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) filed a draft map on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ahead of the beginning of the third special session on Monday, the redistricting process has already begun in the Texas Senate.

On Saturday, Senate Redistricting Chair Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) filed Senate Bill 4, a draft map for the proposed Senate districts. To view the proposed map, click here.

According to an analysis by The Texas Tribune, Huffman's draft would redraw her district, as well as Sen. Angela Paxton's, to include a bigger majority of voters who supported President Donald Trump. Both districts, located in Houston and McKinney, sate a narrow vote for President Joe Biden over Trump in the 2020 election.

The Tribune's analysis also notes that the new map includes 19 senate districts where Trump voters outnumbered Biden voters, which is up from 16 districts currently. Huffman's proposal also changes the racial breakdown of the 31 districts currently making up the Senate.

New districts will also be proposed for the Texas House of Representatives, the State Board of Education and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Other items on the agenda for the third special session include:

Legislation providing appropriations from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), Pub. L. No. 117-2.

Legislation identical to Senate Bill 29 as passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, disallowing a student from competing in University Interscholastic League athletic competitions designated for the sex opposite to the student's sex at birth.

Legislation regarding whether any state or local governmental entities in Texas can mandate that an individual receive a COVID-19 vaccine and, if so, what exemptions should apply to such mandate.

Legislation similar to Senate Bill 474 (Safe Outdoor Dogs Act) as passed by the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, but that addresses the concerns expressed in the governor's veto statement.