SILSBEE, Texas — A Silsbee resident started an online petition last week to recall a city councilmember. The petition was also filed with the Silsbee City Clerk.

The petition, started by Alexandria Motes, accuses Silsbee City Councilwoman Sue Bard of incompetence and malfeasance.

"We had to file to star collecting signatures," Motes said. "We have around 150 signatures. We need a change, we need a change for the better. Silsbee is a wonderful city."

230 signatures from registered voters in the city are needed for the petition filed Thursday, Dec. 19, Motes said.

Then the city has 5 to 25 days to hold a public meeting about the petition, she said.

"This is because she doesn't support local law enforcement," Motes said. "We think she is out for her own agenda."

The online petition states Sue Bard is the first of multiple Silsbee city councilmembers that Motes wants to recall.

READ MORE | Change.org Petition to Recall Silsbee City Council Members

"As many have asked, we have written a final petition," Motes said in the description posted on Change.org. "This has already been filed as of today. Our goal is start with one member of the council and proceed down the list."

The Change.org petition stated the number of ink signatures needed is 30 percent of the number of voters in last year's election.

"In order for your signature to count, you must be a registered voter and in the city limits," Motes said. "Please contact me if you would like to sign."

More on 12NewsNow.com...

'Baby Yoda' uses a car seat, advises Texas freeway signs

He allegedly sold her for sex. She killed him. Now she's facing life in prison.

Petition asks Beaumont City Council to vote again on Little Woodrow's permit issue