DALLAS — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke clashed over police shootings and gun rights in the first debate of their competitive Texas Senate race.

Cruz on Friday night was also asked whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser could say anything that might question his support. Cruz said "absolutely," but didn't elaborate while calling the allegations serious.

O'Rourke, meanwhile, disputed reports that he tried to flee the scene of a 1998 drunken-driving arrest in El Paso.

Cruz and O'Rourke are scheduled to debate two more times before Election Day.

National attention in the race has grown as O'Rourke has raised more money than Cruz. And polls have suggested a tighter race than expected in a state where Republicans typically win in landslides.

