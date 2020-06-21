TULSA, Okla. — Donald Trump's presidential campaign was hit with a cease and desist notice after it used Tom Petty's song "I Won't Back Down" at the president's Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally.
In a statement issued on the Twitter account of the late musician, it says, "Trump was no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind.
"... Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE. We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn't stand for this."
It's not the first time Petty issued a cease and desist notice to a sitting U.S. president. Former President George W. Bush did, in fact, back down when he used the song, according to the USA Today. So, too, did former Arizona Sen. John McCain.
The USA Today notes former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann played "American Girl" even after she received a notice about the song.
Trump's Saturday rally was the first amid the coronavirus pandemic, and health experts warned ahead of the event it could lead to even more COVID-19 cases. Thousands of seats were left empty and at least six members of Trump's staff were reported to have tested for the virus prior to the rally.
During the rally, the president suggested to supporters that he told members of his administration to slow the rate of coronavirus testing in the United States.
RELATED: President Trump suggests he urged slowing of coronavirus testing
RELATED: Trump campaign abruptly cancels outdoor Tulsa rally
What other people are reading right now:
- Coronavirus in Florida: Where we stand with cases, deaths and hospitalizations
- Gov. DeSantis says there's COVID-19 'spread' among young people as daily case count hits new record
- UF Hall of Famer Lawrence Wright wants UF to rethink ban on 'Gator Bait'
- Jacksonville police find mannequin dressed in NYPD uniform hanging from I-95 overpass near Zoo Parkway exit
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
- Calls come for Columbus, Ohio, to change its name
- What do Tampa and St. Pete's new face mask rules mean?
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter