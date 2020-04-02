WASHINGTON — A record number of Americans say they approve of President Donald Trump.

A new Gallup Poll found 49 percent of registered voters support him. That’s higher than at any other point since he took office in January 2017.

Last week, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll put his approval rating at 46 percent.

Gallup reports the bump came from a surge among Republicans – up six points from January – when the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to impeach him.

The president is also enjoying more support among independents, and voters have an even more favorable opinion when asked about specific issues.

According to Gallup, 53 percent of registered voters support Trump’s handling of the situation with Iran.

Forty-seven percent approve of how he’s managing foreign affairs overall.

And 63 percent are giving his handling of the economy a big thumbs up.

The country is split right down the middle – 50/50 – on the question of whether Trump deserves a second term.

Gallup’s poll had a four percent margin of error.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The Trump's are heading to Florida to spend the weekend at their Mar-a-Lago estate. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)

