President Donald Trump now has a Twitter history that includes attacks on both U.S. Senate candidates from the state of Texas.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted:

“Beto O’Rourke is a total lightweight compared to Ted Cruz, and he comes nowhere near representing the values and desires of the people of the Great State of Texas. He will never be allowed to turn Texas into Venezuela!”

This comes a couple of days after Trump tweeted that O’Rourke is a “flake” following the Texas Debate, which aired on KENS 5.

A lot has changed in two years since President Trump famously tweeted attacks at Sen. Cruz while both were running for president:

“Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk, no action pol!”

Recent polling has Sen. Cruz leading Democratic challenger O’Rourke by single digits but occasionally close to the margin of error in the polling.

Early voting in Texas begins on Monday. Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.

