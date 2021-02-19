Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises $2 million for Texans, plans to travel to Houston

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is from New York, but the congresswoman is focusing on Texas after a storm left millions without power.
Ocasio-Cortez announced a fundraiser Thursday evening where she said 100% of donations will go to organizations 'getting on-the-ground relief to Texans ASAP.'
By midnight, the effort hit $1 million. As of Friday around noon, just 18 hours after launching the fundraiser, Ocasio-Cortez says people have raised $2 million.
With the latest milestone announcement, Ocasio-Cortez said she would be traveling to Houston Friday to distribute supplies and help out.
"Charity isn’t a replacement for good governance, but we won’t turn away from helping people in need when things hit the fan," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.