'These acts are obscene': Portland mayor condemns violence, destruction at late-night protests

Wheeler, police and community leaders spoke about the ongoing protests in downtown Portland, which included more vandalism over the weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and other community leaders condemned the late-night violence, vandalism and destruction at Portland protests during a joint news conference with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell on Monday morning.

On Sunday night, police declared a riot after a group marched through the South Park Blocks in downtown Portland, toppling statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. The group also broke windows and threw flares into the Oregon Historical Society, and damaged multiple small businesses, including several restaurants, a jewelry store, a coffee shop and a bank. Lovell said shots were fired into Heroes American Café.

Portland police made three targeted arrests Sunday night, according to Lovell, and more arrests may be forthcoming as police continue to investigate.

"We are five months into this and we still have a fairly high level of violence taking place," he said. "We need to all come together and be mindful of what we want as a city and what we're willing to tolerate.

"These events late at night, they purport to have a racial justice nexus. But they're not that. They're about violence and criminal destruction. They're really hurting our community and we all deserve better."

Wheeler said the actions of the people that continue to engage in criminal activity late at night in downtown Portland are "an affront to the values of this community."

"These acts are obscene," Wheeler said. He said it was "deeply troubling" to see the group attack the Oregon Historical Society, which he said has "gone out of its way to reflect the truth of Oregon history and educate the public about all aspects of Oregon history, the good, the bad and the ugly."

"It's ironic that this was the institution that was chosen to be attacked by this anarchist behavior," Wheeler said.

Earlier Monday, Portland mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone, also spoke out against Sunday night's violence and destruction.

"Public access to art is vital to our city’s cultural fabric," she said in a statement. "I condemn all acts of violence and destruction, especially those targeting public art. As your next Mayor, I’m ready to talk about how we move this city forward, from rethinking public safety to changing names and removing statues."

Iannarone said if people want statues removed, they can participate in the public process and register a complaint.

"I'll push City Council to listen and act swiftly," Iannarone said. "Our systems of government have long ignored problematic symbols and impacts of institutional racism, I am committed to changing that as mayor. People are hurting and that pain is valid. But anonymous acts of destruction outside of any agreed-upon process are toxic, unaccountable behavior that has no place in our city. We are not going to be governed by shooting paintballs. That’s not democracy, nor is it fair to those of us who believe in our public process.”

Portland protesters topple statues of Lincoln, Roosevelt 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Rep. Tawna D. Sanchez, who according to her bio on the Oregon State Legislature website, was born of Shoshone-Bannock, Ute, and Carrizo descent, also spoke at Monday's press conference.

The group that organized Sunday's event called it an "Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage." Sanchez said while she doesn't speak for the entire Indigenous community, she said that the majority of people she spoke with in that community said they stand with the Black Lives Matter movement and "the fact that people would hijack Indigenous People's Day to cause more violence is not appropriate."

Sanchez said that attacking the Oregon Historical Society was "unconscionable."

"That place is so amazingly a part of the actual truth of our state," she said. "The Oregon Historical Society has done an amazing job of late really recognizing their importance to this process, to being able to speak out to the things that we know were wrong and helping us try to change them. And to destroy that is to destroy the past. We have to grown and learn from the past. We cannot just dismiss it and make it go away and act as if something is going to be better afterwards. That's been a truth forever: We have to learn from the past to make it better."

Kerry Tymchuk, executive director of the Oregon Historical Society, said he appreciated the remarks of Wheeler and Sanchez. "We're very, very proud to share the history of all Oregonians. We take that seriously to tell the true history of all Oregonians," he said.

Tymchuck said when he came into the office this morning, he found a dollar bill on the front desk with a note written on a napkin. The note was from a person named Oscar.

The note read: "Hello. I'm homeless. So I don't have much to give to you. Just some of my bottle-collecting money. But I saw your windows got broken and I wanted to help. You once gave me a free tour before the pandemic, so this is a thank you."

Tymchuck said OHS has received many generous donations over the years, some exceeding a million dollars. But "no donation means more to me and the society than this dollar donation from Oscar," he said.

Wheeler said it's that kind of community response that is needed to end this pattern of late-night violence in downtown Portland.

"The most important thing we can do now as a community is make it clear that if you are in our community and you are engaged in violence or criminal destruction, you are not standing with us," Wheeler said. "You are opposing us. You are working against our values and our sensibility as a city."