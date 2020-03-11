Mail-in ballots: How can I be sure my vote counted?

Less than 100 ballots of 8,000 in Jefferson County were rejected

BEAUMONT, Texas — From setting up equipment, to sorting through ballots, voting is a streamlined process.

If you voted by mail, part of that process includes your ballot either getting accepted or rejected.

"If your signature is missing back here, then it's automatically rejected, because you have to have a signature on your mail envelope when it comes back," Guidry said.

In Texas, ballots can also be rejected if your signature doesn't match your application.

Jefferson County Clerk Carolyn Guidry admits their election workers aren't professional handwriting experts. They're just doing the best they can.

"So they'll pull up the application on the screen and they'll physically have the ballot in hand and they'll check the signature," Guidry said.

According to Guidry, less than 100 out of 8,000 ballots in Jefferson County have been rejected.

"We try to make sure that we have people with just good common sense and good judgment," Guidry said.

If you voted in person, your vote is registered on a memory card and will be counted on election day.

In Texas, if your ballot is rejected, there's usually not much you can do.

"That means that was your vote and you cast and it's over," Guidry said.

All counties are responsible for tabulating votes and reporting those votes to the state. At this point, workers will manually enter vote totals into the state's election interface.

A voting advocacy group Vote America, made it easier for Texans to track their ballots using an online tool.