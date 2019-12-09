HOUSTON — The 10 highest-polling 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates are set to take the stage for tonight's ABC News and Univision debate in Houston.

It's the smallest roster in the third matchup of DNC-sanctioned primary debates. While 10 candidates will appear on stage, there are still 20 candidates in the race.

Here's how the night is unfolding:

7:40 p.m.: Racism in America

"Why are you the most qualified candidate to address this divide?"

Debate transitions from health care to racism with candidates discussing how they can unite the country ... attacks turn from each other back to Pres. Trump.

O'Rourke: "Racism in America is endemic. It is foundational...I'm going to follow Sheila Jackson Lee's lead and sign a reparations bill that will allow us to address this at its foundation. But we will also call out the fact that we have a white supremacist in the white house and he poses a mortal threat to people of color all across this country."

Castro praises O'Rourke for his response to the El Paso shooting; "We need to root out racism and I believe we can do that, because that doesn't represent the vast majority of Americans who do have a good heart. They need a leader to match that and I will be a president that matches that."

Booker: "Racism exists, the question isn't who isn't a racist, it's who is and isn't doing something about racism"

Buttigieg: Systemic racism proceeded "this president and even when we defeat him, it will be with us. That's why we need a systemic approach to dismantle it"

7:37 p.m.: The gloves come off

Castro attacks Biden: "Are you forgetting what you said just two minutes ago?"

Castro to Biden: "I'm fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama, and you're not." Biden responds, "That'll be a surprise to him."

Buttigieg: This is why presidential debates are becoming unwatchable.

Castro: That's called an election

Klobuchar: A house divided can not stand

7:25 p.m.: Health care debate

Biden: Cancer is personal to me ... and people need hope NOW ... they won't go bankrupt under my plan

Sanders: 500,000 Americans are going bankrupt because they suffer a terrible disease ... under my plan they won't go bankrupt if they get cancer.

Biden: The option I'm proposing is a Medicare for Choice ... listen, no one up here has said how much Medicare for All will cost.

Buttigieg: "The problem, Senator Sanders with that damn bill that you wrote and that Senator Warren backs, is that it doesn't trust the American people. I trust you to choose what makes the most sense for you"

Klobuchar: "While Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill and on page 8 ... it says that we will no longer have private insurance as we know it. I don't think that's a bold idea. It's a bad idea."

7:18 p.m.: First question to former Vice President Joe Biden

Biden challenges candidates on how they will pay for their plans -- including healthcare.

Sanders to Biden: "Every study done shows that 'Medicare for All' is the most cost effective approach to proving health care to every man, woman and child in this county. I wrote the damn bill, if I may say so."

Warren: Big corporations will pay more, middle class will pay less. "The paths to America's middle class have gotten a lot smaller and a lot narrower."

Sanders: No one in America will pay more than $200/year for RX drugs. We need a health care system that guarantees it for all Americans; not a system that provides $100 M a year for drug companies.

Bernie Sanders to Joe Biden on health care: "Every study done shows that Medicare-for-all is the most cost effective approach to proving health care to every man, woman and child in this county. I wrote the damn bill, if I may say so"

7:00 p.m.: Meet the candidates

The 2020 Democratic candidates introduce themselves on stage at TSU

Joe Biden: I refuse to postpone taking on the challenges of today -- education, climate change ... we're the best equipped nation to take on these challenges ... let's get moving ... "This is the United States of America. There's never been a single solitary time when we've set our mind to something and we're not able to do it ... There's enormous, enormous opportunities once we get rid of Donald Trump."

Elizabeth Warren: I was raised in Oklahoma but I"m glad to be in Texas tonight ... I got my degree at Univ. of Houston when it only cost $50/semester ... discusses her challenges as a working mom ... students are "crushed by debt" and families can't afford childcare. I know what's broken and I know how to fix it and I'm going to lead the fight to get it done.

Bernie Sanders: Here's what you don't hear in the media ... we can and we will defeat Trump ... the most dangerous figure in the history of our country ... but we must do more ... a handful of billionaires control this country and I'm willing to take them on ... we will raise minimum wage ... we will address climate change and transform our energy system away from fossil fuel

Kamala Harris: I have a few words for Donald Trump: You've tried to use hate, intimidation and fear and over 12,000 lies to distract from your failed policies ... but here's what you don't get ... Americans are so much better than this ... the vast majority have more in common than what separates us. "Now President Trump you can go back to watching Fox News."

Pete Buttigieg: Americans are divided and we need to rise to the challenges ahead of us; the Navy veteran and mayor says "good politics is about the day to day lives of all Americans." We came together on 9/11 -- Imagine if we can sustain that unity ... that's what the presidency is for.

Andrew Yang: Everything revolves around the all-mighty dollar ... The entrepreneur says his campaign will give 10 American families $1,000 a month (this is something he wants to do for all Americans if elected)

Cory Booker: Discusses his tenure as mayor in New Jersey; discusses unifying America

Beto O'Rourke: Racism and violence has been welcomed out into the open and into my hometown of El Paso, Texas. Gunman was "inspired to kill by our president."

Amy Klobuchar: "Houston We have a problem! We have a president who would rather lie than lead." You're going to hear a lot of ideas ... and I have a better way. If you're tired of the noise and nonsense, you have a candidate in me.

Julian Castro: The Texas native welcome viewers to his home state; promises a democratic house, senate and White House. "There is life after Donald Trump." Wants universal pre-K and healthcare. Says we need to excite young Americans for a "bold future". Wants to "turn Texas Blue."

7:00 p.m.: The debate begins!

The 2020 Democratic Debate is underway in Houston. 3,500 people are in the crowd for the debate at Texas Southern University.

6:50 p.m.: Candidates take the stage

The 2020 Democratic candidates take the stage at Texas Southern University in Houston Texans. The crowd erupts as each candidate walks out from backstage.

6:48 p.m.: Debate minutes away

ABC News debate moderators take the stage.

6:43 p.m.: National Anthem

TSU Student Brianna Lindsey sings the National Anthem

6:40 p.m.: Battleground Texas

"It's great to be in this battleground and let me reiterate: This is a battleground, my friends!" - DNC Chair Tom Perez.

6:38 p.m.: Gun violence recognition

Victims of gun violence are in the debate hall and were recognized during pre-debate speeches. "Americans are more likely to killed by guns than in car accidents," DNC Chair Tom Perez said. Perez criticized Texas Gov. Abbott for recent gun laws that loosen restrictions.

6:24pm: Pre-debate activities underway

Texas Southern University president welcomes debate audience to their campus.

6:18 p.m.: ABC welcomes crowd

ABC News president James Goldston welcomes crowd to Texas Southern University. GMA co-host Michael Strahan sends video message; crowd erupts into loud cheer for Strahan. Strahan is a TSU alumni.

5:15 p.m. Debate fast facts

Two Texans will be on the debate stage tonight, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro and former congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke.

This will be the first time front runners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will appear on the same debate stage

Billionaire investor and activist Tom Steyer will meet the DNC's qualifying threshold for the October debate. That means at least 11 candidates will qualify. It's unclear if that means there will be two nights of debates or just one night.

4:40 p.m. Trump campaign takes to the skies

The Trump campaign is flying a banner over the location of tonight’s Democratic debate.

