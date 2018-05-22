Joseph Kopser and Chip Roy will face off in November to represent a district that covers parts of Austin, San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country, results of the 2018 Texas Primary Run-off revealed Tuesday.

The 21st Congressional District was a seat held by Rep. Lamar Smith for about 30 years before he announced in November 2017 that he will not seek re-election. The district covers parts of southwest Austin along with parts of Hays, Blanco and Gillespie counties. The district includes about 700,000 people.

There were runoffs for both republican and democratic nominees in the May 22 election.

In the March primary, Republican Chip Roy secured 27.06 percent of the vote while Republican Matt McCall secured 16.93 percent of the vote. Democrat Joseph Kopser won a little more than 29 percent of the vote in the March primary while Democrat Mary Street Wilson won nearly 31 percent of the vote.

