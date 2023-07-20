Date for Ken Paxton's security fraud trial still to be determined

Paxton is accused of trying to solicit investors in Servergy Incorporated without disclosing he was being paid to promote their stock.

HOUSTON — We're about six weeks away from the start of the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

On Thursday, we spoke with Brian Wice, one of the special prosecutors in the securities fraud case. He told us a date for that trial is still to be determined



The securities fraud charges are related to Paxton's alleged efforts in 2011 to solicit investors in Servergy Incorporated, without disclosing that the tech company was paying him to promote its stock.

Paxton has said he did nothing wrong and dismissed the charges as motivated by his political rivals.

Last month, we reported that the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals, which is made up of all Republicans, ruled in a 6-3 vote that Paxton’s securities fraud trial would remain in Harris County. That overturned lower court decisions that said Paxton’s trial had been improperly moved from Collin County, where he lives, to Harris County.

For that report, we talked to KHOU legal expert Carmen Roe about the charges.

“These are all three felony charges two security fraud charges that he faces five to 99 to life is the punishment range,” she told us. “And then a third-degree felony charge of failing to register with security regulators, which he faces two to 10 years in prison. So this is the very real prison case if he is convicted.”

Paxton also faces a Senate impeachment trial, which is set to begin on September 5. In May, the Texas House of Representatives voted 121-23 to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on 20 counts, alleging a pattern of misconduct and abuse of power. The vote immediately led to Ken Paxton's temporary suspension from office, pending the outcome of the impeachment trial.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story noted that the trial was reset to August 1. The story has been updated to reflect that there's not been a new date set.