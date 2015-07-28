Timeline: The legal woes of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Throughout his time as attorney general of Texas, Paxton has faced many controversies.

AUSTIN, Texas — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is again making headlines due to legal issues.

On Monday, Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served a subpoena for a federal court hearing in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans pay for abortions out of state.

But this is far from the first legal issue Paxton has faced while in office. Throughout his time as attorney general, he has faced many controversies.

Below is an interactive timeline detailing some of the attorney general's legal woes over the past few years:

A further breakdown of Paxton's legal issues can be found below:

April 2014 - July 28, 2015

The Texas Tribune breaks the news in April 2014 that then-state senator and attorney general candidate Ken Paxton was paid for soliciting clients for an investment firm but wasn't registered with a state board.

Paxton eventually pays a $1,000 civil fine.

A left-leaning group asks the Travis County District Attorney to look into the case, but the DA decides to wait until after the November election.

Paxton is elected as the state's attorney general. The Travis County DA passes the case along to Dallas and Collin counties, where the alleged crimes took place.

With the statute of limitations almost up, the Collin County District Attorney steps off the case because of his relationship with Paxton. The Texas Rangers and independent special prosecutors take over the investigation and present it to a grand jury.

On July 28, 2015, Paxton is indicted.

2017

Paxton's criminal trial on securities fraud charges is set to begin in May.

In May, a state appeals court temporarily halts Paxton's criminal case while it considers his request to oust his judge.

In June, Paxton receives a new judge in his securities fraud case.

2018

Oct. 3, 2020

A group of top aides for Paxton asks federal law enforcement to investigate him for possible crimes that include bribery and abuse of office.

Nov. 5, 2020

Former high-ranking executives at Paxton's office claim they faced retaliation and intimidation after making allegations against him.

Nov. 13, 2020

The Associated Press reports that Paxton had an extramarital affair with a woman whom he later recommended for a job with the wealthy donor at the center of criminal allegations against him.

Nov. 13, 2020

Four senior aides to Paxton file a lawsuit claiming he retaliated against them after they alerted federal investigators about possible improper and illegal dealings with an Austin investor.

Dec. 10, 2020

KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski confirms that FBI agents have issued at least one federal subpoena for records from the Texas Attorney General's Office in an ongoing investigation into the allegations against Paxton.

Jan. 11, 2021

A group of activist leaders gathers outside Paxton's office to call for his removal, claiming he is "criminally and morally unfit for office."

March 25, 2021

Paxton's office refuses to release all messages he sent or received while in Washington for the pro-Donald Trump rally on Jan. 6.

June 2, 2021

Paxton asks an appeals court to toss the whistleblower case brought by former top aides.

June 9, 2021

The Texas Bar Association begins investigating whether Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct.

Aug. 24, 2021

An internal investigation undertaken by Paxton's office clears him of breaking any laws after allegations by several high-ranking aides.

Oct. 21, 2021

The Texas Third Circuit Court of Appeals issues an opinion stating that the former employees of Paxton's office who accused him of abuse of power and other legal violations are protected by the Texas Whistleblower Act. The court also affirms a previous district court decision to deny Paxton's motion to dismiss.

Jan. 7, 2022

Paxton asks the Texas Supreme Court to dismiss the whistleblower lawsuit by four former employees who said they were fired after accusing Paxton of abuse of power and other legal violations.

Feb. 21, 2022

The whistleblowers who sued Paxton after he fired them for accusing him of abuse of office and bribery speak out for the first time.

March 3, 2022

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals adds to its docket a lower-court ruling that moved Paxton's securities fraud criminal case back to Collin County.

May 6, 2022

Paxton announces that the state bar is suing him for professional misconduct related to his lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election.

May 25, 2022

A disciplinary committee for the State Bar of Texas files a professional misconduct lawsuit against Paxton for his attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential elections in four battleground states won by President Joe Biden.

Sept. 20, 2022

A district judge throws out the State Bar of Texas’ professional misconduct case against Brent Webster, Paxton’s top aide, for his work on a case that challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Sept. 26, 2022

Paxton flees his home to avoid being served a subpoena for a federal court hearing in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans pay for abortions out of state, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Later the same day, Paxton filed a motion to seal the affidavit, arguing that the server “loitered at the Attorney General’s home for over an hour, repeatedly shouted at him, and accosted” Paxton and his wife. The motion was granted by a U.S. district judge.

Paxton is currently running for a third term against Democrat Rochelle Garza. According to a recent poll conducted by the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation and TEGNA Texas stations KVUE, KHOU, KENS and WFAA, Paxton leads Garza by five points (47% to 42%) among likely voters and by seven points among the most likely (almost certain) voters (49% to 42%).

