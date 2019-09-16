BEAUMONT, Texas — About 150 people gathered at a home to hear Biden speak Friday evening, the Beaumont Enterprise reported.

Biden said the nation will have issues if President Donald Trump is elected for another four year term in his Sept. 13 speech, according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

“We’re in a battle for the soul of America and I truly believe it,” The Beaumont Enterprise reported Biden said in his 30-minute address to the crowd. “It is not hyperbole.”

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bill Bartie, former U.S. Representative Nick Lampson and Jefferson County Democratic Party chairman Cade Bernsen all attended the fundraiser, the Beaumont Enterprise reported.

Biden is the second presidential candidate that Riceland Healthcare CEO and president Mohammed Tahir Javed has hosted at his home, according to the Enterprise.

Joseph Trahan sent 12News photos from the event.

Biden makes campaign stop in Beaumont



RELATED: Joe Biden on racism: Whites 'can never fully understand'

RELATED: Biden is still the Democrat to beat, but rivals see weakness

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.