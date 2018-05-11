BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County judge has granted a temporary restraining order that will prevent some mail-in ballots from being discarded.

Judge Justin Sanderson, of the 60th District Court, issued the order Monday that will prevent discarded mail-in ballots from being discarded according to the Jefferson County Democratic Party.

At least 89 ballots will be returned to voters and the voters will be able to cast their ballots in-person according to the Democratic Party.

The party sought the order in connection with ballots that had been rejected by the Early Voting Ballot Board.

