Jefferson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Brent Weaver announces retirement end of February

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Commissioner Precinct 2 Brent Weaver announced he will be retiring at the end of February.

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life and public service tenure to have served as Jefferson County Commissioner of Precinct 2," he said in a Facebook post Jan. 26.

Weaver was elected to the position in 2010, he said.

"My constituents have always given me their support, but also let me know when they disagreed with me," he said. "Both were always needed and appreciated."

"I pledge to continue to carry out our mission with safety, pride, and professionalism until I leave office."

After his wife Cheryl retired after 31 years of teaching at Nederland ISD, they decided to relocate to the Austin Hill County for the birth of their first grandchild, he said in the post.

"After 30 years with Jefferson County, it’s time to start a new chapter in life with my wife and watch our family grow," Weaver said.

He and his wife will be visiting Southeast Texas often to see family and friends and will always consider the area their hometown, he said in the post.

"My wife has been by my side every step of the way since 1990," Weaver said. "So being the best husband, dad and now grandfather outweighs any other title I hold. My family has been and always will be my top priority."

"After thoughtful consideration and prayers, as well as talking with my family; my heart and instinct tell me it's time to retire at the end of February," he said.

He thanked his friends and mentors who gave him guidance in the last 30 years in the post.

Weaver's career in Jefferson County started when he was a corrections officer in the jail, and he never imagined finishing a career of public service as a county commissioner, he said. He also served as a U.S. Marine and on the Jefferson County SWAT team.

As either deputy or elected official, he said he assisted with evacuations for Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and the ice storm of 1997 as well as recent storms like Rita, Ike, Humberto, Harvey, Imelda, Laura and Delta.

During his tenure, Precinct 2 completed construction on 5 out of 6 new bridges and reconstructed almost 80 miles of roadway along with drainage projects over the last 11 years, he said.

"Also [I] maintained a stable low tax rate that has not been raised in over 13 years as well as a constant conservative Precinct 2 operational budget," he said. "It feels very rewarding to have accomplished so much as your Commissioner."

As part of the Commissioner's Court, he said he helped establish American Airlines services with Dallas connections, leased all vacant county buildings near the Jack Brooks Regional Airport and oversaw more commercial development at the airport to bring in revenue while.

"Life is short, and tomorrow is not guaranteed," he said. "As most of you know I had a medical issue in 2019 that hopefully is resolved with medication, but will need to be monitored.

"This event made Cheryl and I reflect on the important things in life."

He said he thought it was important to announce in Dec. 2019 that he would not be seeking re-election for a fourth term so other candidates had time to think about running.

"It has been a true honor serving Jefferson County," he said. "What an interesting and rewarding time I have had here working with some of the best people ever."

"If historical research is correct there have been 18 commissioners before me dating back to 1870, and many more will serve after me."

Precinct 2 in Jefferson County includes the residents in Port Neches, Nederland, Groves, LaBelle, Taylors Landing, Fannett and neighborhoods like Central Gardens, Beauxart Gardens, Forest Central, Willow Run, Highland North and other unincorporated areas in Mid County.