'It is a disgrace to democracy' Texas Republicans condemn, criticize Democratic walkout

TEXAS, USA — Texas House Democrats sent a message to Republicans Monday saying they are willing to do whatever it takes to block the bill that, "restricts voting rights."

In order to break the quorum, 51 of the 67 democratic representatives needed to leave the state.

“We did not agree that we needed these changes in voting laws,” Texas Rep. Joe Deshotel said.

Deshotel confirmed more than 57 democratic state representatives got on a plane in route to Washington Monday afternoon to break the quorum as a last effort to block Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3.

The bills aim to change voting by mail, drive-thru voting and early voting hours. The bills are taking the state in the wrong direction, Deshotel said.

“They are restricting the number of hours and the number of days voters are going to be able vote,” he said. “They are making it a crime to take people to the polls.”

House Democrats are in Washington to meet with congressional leaders to stress the importance of passing federal voter protection laws for the entire nation, Deshotel said.

“There are all kinds of things to restrict a vote,” he said. “It has one purpose and that is to keep the Republican Party in power, because they see now that minorities are beginning to vote in higher numbers than ever. So, the solution is to make it harder for them to vote.”

Breaking the quorum is risk he is willing to take so Texans can have the freedom to vote without limitations, Deshotel said.

Texas Republicans are not amused with the Democrats travel plan.

“I think my people want me here on the ground in Austin advocating for them,” Republican Rep. James White, said. “I am not going to hideout.”

White said he believes all parties should be present to conduct business under house rules.

In a social media post, Republican house Senator Dade Phelan said that the Democrats actions put state funding that will deny thousands of hard-working staff members a paycheck, health benefits, and retirement investments at risk.

“The Texas house will use every available resource under the Texas constitution and the unanimously passed house rules to secure a quorum to meaningfully debate and consider election integrity,” Phelan said. “The special session clock is ticking. I expect all members to be present in our Capitol in order to immediately get to work on these issues.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton called the Democrats actions of fleeing the state and rejecting their elected duties immature, childish and a disgrace to democracy.

“Their capricious act will not thwart our leadership’s efforts for stronger election integrity, bail reform, retired teacher benefits, and Child Protective Services reform, among other important agenda items,” Paxton said. “House Democrats have hurt their constituents and demonstrated that when they’re faced with a problem, they run away … literally. It is shameful, and they have failed as elected officials.”

Deshotel said he is unsure how long Democrats plan to be in Washington D.C., but they are hoping for congress to pass the, “For the People Act,” before they head home.