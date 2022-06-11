Party chairman says Democrats will show up on Election Day

Gilberto Hinojosa also says Democratic candidates are connecting with voters, despite trailing in polls.

TEXAS, USA — As we approach Election Day, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party says he’s seeing a level of enthusiasm among Democrats he’s never seen in his time as chair over the last decade or so.

But early voting turnout doesn’t reflect that, and if the numbers hold, political experts say the low numbers favor Republicans in Texas.

Gilberto Hinojosa remains confident Democrats will head to the polls in ever increasing numbers up to and including Election Day.

“A lot of times, our base takes a little while to get going,” Hinojosa said on Inside Texas Politics. “But we’ve got the campaign in place to get people to go out and vote.”

And even though the latest polling shows Republicans maintaining or increasing their leads in all statewide races, Hinojosa says Democratic candidates are connecting with Texas voters. And he points to the large crowds at rallies for Beto O’Rourke as proof.

“Polls don’t really measure the level of enthusiasm for our candidates and measure, really, what’s happening out there. You’re going to see, people are going to turn out and vote for the Democrats up and down the ticket,” the Democrat told us.