Texas House Democrats held virtual town hall to address constituents

State Representative Joe Deshotel said he believes he is on the right side of history.

TEXAS, USA — For the first time since leaving the state on July 12 to block a controversial voting bill, Texas House Democrats hosted a virtual town hall Monday where officials addressed their constituents

It was an almost hour long meeting, and Deshotel's underlying message was that he believes he is doing is what it best for all Southeast Texans.

“I feel like I am on the right side of history" he said. “I have tried hard to protect the 190,000 or so Texans, but if there is a huge chunk being disproportionately affected, I am going to do what I have to do to protect that huge chunk.”

About 40 people attended the virtual town hall, where Deshotel gave the latest information on the special session that he said has been taxing.

“I have put more hours into legislative issues in the last week than I have in the last year,” Deshotel said. “It is constantly one meeting after another, working on ideas and things.”

As of July 19, six Texas House Democrats tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this, Democrats decided to hold their meetings virtually, and the adjustment allowed time for a much needed town hall Deshotel said.

“It was a knowledge based townhall meeting and an opportunity to talk to individuals, who I knew would have questions," he said. "It was also an opportunity to interact with the community."

Texas Republicans believe all parties should be present to conduct business under house rules and have vowed to get the Democrats back to the state.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Ken Paxton called the Democrats actions of fleeing the state and rejecting their elected duties immature, childish and a disgrace to democracy.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the Democrats actions, "the most un-Texan thing he has ever heard." Abbott said the Democrats are quitters.

Those in attendance said it clarified what the Democrats are doing and where things stand.

"Deshotel was very thorough and I appreciate him taking the time," Julia Rodriguez, townhall attendee, said. "Our other local representatives have not taken the time to do that."

House Democrats are planning to meet members of the house of representatives as they hope to inch toward a resolution. Deshotel said Democrats plan on staying in D.C., throughout the special session.