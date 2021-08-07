Southeast Texans say regardless of voting legislature, their voices will be heard

On Monday, Democrats in the Texas Legislature left the state to revolt against and block a vote on voting legislation.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, Democrats in the Texas Legislature left the state to revolt against and block a vote on voting legislation.

The bills being considered would create new identification requirements for people voting by mail and block local election officials from sending vote-by-mail applications to those who have not requested one.

The bills would also restrict polling hours, ban drive-thru voting and extend hours during early voting.

Some Southeast Texas voters said regardless of whether the voting law is enacted or not, their voices will be heard.

“I did not care how long the line was in the last election,” Antonia Jones said. “I am coming with my stool, snacks and water, and I am going to vote.”

Although Jones will do whatever it takes to vote, she does feel that that mail-in voting should remain, because not every one is like her.

“I have an invalid friend who uses mail-in voting," she said.

Jones stressed the importance of voting, regardless of the outcome on the proposed legislation.

“Everybody needs to register to vote,” she said. “If you know anyone that is invalid, take them to the poll in your car. We are going to let them know that whatever they do, it is not going to stop us from voting.”

Southeast Texas Democrats said the biggest change will impact those who use mail-in ballots. They said that it will be more difficult for Texans to qualify to use that resource, if any of the proposed bills pass.

“Of the seven or eight thousand people that voted by mail, a majority of those are senior citizens," Jefferson County Democratic Party Chair, Joseph Trahan, said. "The others are either experiencing disabilities, which means they may not have the convenience or the ability to go to a polling location."

Trahan feels that there are other, more serious issues that the state could focus on rather than voting rights, and that the news of the special session introducing bills that would increase voting requirements is frustrating.

“We have all these other issues, that I think are more pertinent and matter more to constituents here in Texas, that are being put on the back burner while these political red meat issues, like voter integrity, are being spewed,” he said.

Southeast Texas Democrats said that recent local elections have had strong voter turnouts, and they believe the increase is due to options like mail-in voting and longer early-voting options.

On the flip side, Southeast Texan Republicans feel that the proposed bills will bring uniformity concerning local voting.

“We have statewide elections, and the way those ballots are cast, need to be the same in all counties,” Nichols said. “It is not fair to Jefferson County voters if another county votes in a different way that might disenfranchise other citizens."

If the new legislation passes, the polls will be from 6 a.m., to 10 p.m., which is longer than usual, she said.

“The voting needs to be done uniform across the state,” Judy Nichols, Jefferson County Republican chair, said. “ That is what this bill is aimed at accomplishing.”