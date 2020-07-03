More Democrats than Republicans voted during the primary election on Super Tuesday in Texas, but Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said it won't be enough to turn the state into a battleground in November.

"The Democrats had every reason to come out and vote. It was a contested primary," the Republican lieutenant governor said on Inside Texas Politics.

Though the Democratic turnout was large, Patrick pointed out that more people voted during the primary for President Donald Trump than did for the top four Democratic candidates for president.

"We're not a battleground state," Patrick said.

He also predicted that more Hispanic and black voters will turn out for Trump in November than did in 2016.

Patrick said many Hispanic voters support increased border security and oppose abortion.

"They share our Republican values," he said.

Statewide Headlines

Jason Whitely is joined by Abby Livingston with The Texas Tribune. She joins him from Washington, D.C. They discuss Congresswoman Kay Granger’s re-election. Granger defeated primary challenger Chris Putnam.

They also discuss the chance that Republican primary winners Genevieve Collins (TX – Dist. 32) and Beth Van Duyne (TX – Dist. 24) will win their respective races for congress in November.

Whitely and Livingston also talked about the Tribune’s reporting that Bernie Sanders’ supporters in Texas are upset. They feel that the Democratic establishment is working against their candidate again.

Newsmaker

Domingo Garcia, the president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), joins Jason to discuss the long lines and hours that it took in Texas to vote in Super Tuesday.

Garcia blames the Republican Party and the state government. He calls it voter suppression, saying Texas is trying to suppress the Latino and black vote.

He says there weren’t any long lines and people waiting up to seven hours to vote in affluent parts of Texas such as Houston, North Dallas and River Oaks.

And the state of Texas leads the nation in closing polling sites, most of which have been in the black and Latino communities.

Reporter Roundtable

MJ Hegar and Royce West are headed to a May runoff. The roundtable discusses whether the Latino and African-American vote consolidate behind a candidate.

And if so, who? Also, will rivals back West or Hegar, or will they sit on the sidelines?

Whitely, Livingston and Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy are joined by Berna Dean Steptoe, a WFAA political producer.

They discuss the strong Democratic turnout for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

For the first time in years, Texas had a huge impact on the presidential nomination.

What kind of shot do Democrats have in November?

Republicans also had a remarkable turnout – will Republicans remain in control?

