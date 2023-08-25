Houston picked to host the 2028 Republican National Convention

The announcement was made Friday morning from Milwaukee. It’ll be the second time Houston has hosted the RNC.

HOUSTON — The 2028 Republican National Convention is coming back to Houston

The Republican Party announced Houston as the host city Friday morning from their meetings in Milwaukee. The announcement was made in front of flags representing Houston and Texas and GOP leaders got right to the news.

"Good morning. Have you heard that Houston is going to be the site of the 2028 Republican National Convention," Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said to kick things off.

Houston beat out Miami and Nashville to land the convention. Organizers

Houston First said the convention is expected to bring around 50,000 people to the city and that Toyota Center and the George R. Brown Convention Center will be the venues.

McDaniel thanked Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Governor Greg Abbott and the entire bid committee.

"The RNC was blown away when we came to Houston," she said. "We were blown away from start to finish. It was one of the best bids I have ever seen of any city for any convention and I have no doubt that they will put together one of the best conventions that the entire country has ever seen in 2028. "

The RNC is excited to announce @HoustonTX as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention! @HoustonFirst @VisitHouston pic.twitter.com/PdIgznisHa — GOP (@GOP) August 25, 2023

#HouNews Houston, we're on the global stage once more! 🌟RNC announced our vibrant city has been selected to host the 2028 @GOPConvention. This event is expected to bring an approximate $200M economic boost and around 50,000 attendees to our city. pic.twitter.com/GNfw1POhVr — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) August 25, 2023

The only other time the Republican National Convention was in Houston, it was hosted in the Astrodome. The party nominated incumbent George H.W. Bush, who lost the White House bid to Democrat Bill Clinton.

Houston has also hosted a Democratic National Convention. That was back in 1928 when the party nominated Al Smith, who was defeated by Republican Herbert Hoover.