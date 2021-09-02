Over $50 million in new Housing Stability Grants includes partnership to help veterans experiencing homelessness

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is granting $52.9 million for housing stabilization in the state.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is awarding $52.9 million in Housing Stability Grants for housing stabilization in the state, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday. The grant will also create a partnership between the Texas Veterans Commission and TDHCA to connect veterans experiencing homeliness with assistance.

The grants will be given to 31 organizations across the state for activities including outreach and shelter services, according to a press release. Local assistance for veterans will include housing, transportation and mental health services.

“Thank you to TDHCA for working creatively and collaboratively with 31 organizations to fund strategic programs across Texas," Abbott said in the press release. "These grants will provide a variety of crucial resources and services to vulnerable Texans and veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and they will continue to build a brighter future for all in the Lone Star State.”

Suggested activities include hosting clinics to help access the Texas Rent Relief program, providing landlord incentive payments and helping with job placement.

“We understand the pandemic has placed a very serious financial burden on many Texans, and TDHCA is committed to seeing these awards provide the necessary resources to help get families back on their feet and in a stable housing situation,” TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson said.”

The $52.9 million is coming from $1.3 billion TDHCA received from the U.S. Treasury Department to help “income-eligible Texans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

TDHCA is also giving a $20 million grant to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation so attorneys can provide advice for rent relief and evictions.