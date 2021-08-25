Bill that allows public schools to adopt mask mandates filed in Texas House

HB 227 would allow school districts to mandate masks and require them to tell parents if a student in their child's class tests positive for COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill regarding COVID-19 safety policies in public schools has been filed in the Texas House of Representatives.

House Bill 227 would allow a board of trustees or governing body of a school district or open-enrollment charter school to require face coverings in school buildings and busses. It also would require school districts to let parents know if a student in their child’s class tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those written or electronic notices would have to include recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and could not name the student who tested positive.

Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchia, who represents Dallas, is the author of HB 227. It was filed in the House on Wednesday.

The Texas House met quorum for the first time since July 12 during the Legislature’s second special session last week. As long as a quorum is present, it can continue to conduct business, including passing bills.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in July stating no state or local agency or entity that receives public funds could mandate masks. However, several school districts across Central Texas have chosen to defy that order.