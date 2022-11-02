Harris County suing Texas over election officials' inabilities to encourage voting by mail

The Harris County Attorney's Office said the portion of SB 1 in question not only makes it illegal for Longoria to solicit mail-in ballots but also makes it a crime.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Attorney’s Office is suing the state over the SB 1 voting law. They claim the law makes it a crime to solicit mail-in ballots.

A federal judge will decide on whether to issue an injunction in the next few hours.

At the end of a court hearing today, the federal judge said a decision will be made before the day is over, if it means working until 11:59 pm

The question at the center of this is whether a section of SB1 regarding mail-in ballots is constitutional.

The law bans election officials from soliciting or encouraging mail in voting.

The Harris County attorney is suing the state on behalf of election administrator Isabel Longoria, claiming the law violates her First Amendment rights.

The county attorney says not being able to openly encourage mail-in voting is causing confusion and an unusually high number of mail-in ballots being rejected.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office was also in court today defending the law as it’s written.

“We hope if its granted, it will send a signal, not just to the Attorney General’s office, but to folks throughout the state of Texas, to think twice before trying to prosecute or criminalize election workers for simply doing their job and encouraging people to vote by mail if they’re eligible to do so.”

If the judge sides with Harris County and issues an injunction, that would stop election officials from being prosecuted for encouraging mail-in ballots. In Harris County, we’re told if that happens, they’ll immediately start publicly encouraging more voters to vote by mail.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail is next Friday, February 18.

That's not the only hurdle on mail-in ballots from SB 1. Under the new law, Texas voters are required to fill out a form of identification both on their mail-in ballot application and the carrier envelope for the ballot itself. That identification, which can be a driver’s license or ID number, or the last four digits of the voter’s social security number, must match what’s on their voter registration record.

"It's those kind of errors that are a direct result of SB 1, making it harder for voters to get through an already complex system," Longoria said.

With the March 1 primary in Texas just weeks away, this poses a concern for election officials.

Harris County elections officials say about 13% of applications for mail-in ballots are still being rejected because of ID requirements.

To make sure your mail-in ballot request isn't rejected, Longoria's best advice is to include your phone number and/or email in the application so they can call you in case there's something that needs to be corrected.