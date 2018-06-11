HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An assistant election judge was cited during an argument with a voter Tuesday.

Rolanda Anthony said she went to vote Tuesday morning at the polling location near her house in northwest Houston off Veterans Memorial. Once she was there, Anthony said there were a lot of questions over where she lives. As she was explaining that to a worker, the assistant election judge walked over and started arguing with her.

"When I questioned what was going on, she then said had I worn my blackface makeup today, 'Perhaps you could comprehend what I'm telling you,'" Anthony said.

The assistant election judge was cited for public assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor, after she allegedly bumped into the voter during the argument.

LIVE BLOG: Updates, uses with the 2018 Midterm Elections

A deputy investigating a disturbance this morning at the polling location located at 10399 Veterans Memorial issued a Class C misdemeanor citation for assault to a female assistant election judge who allegedly bumped a female voter during an argument. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 6, 2018

"Voters and poll workers should feel safe from harm while participating in our democratic process," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. "We will not tolerate any form of violence or intimidation at the polls."

Voters and poll workers should feel safe from harm while participating in our democratic process. We will not tolerate any form of violence or intimidation at the polls. https://t.co/HBgWVHhBio — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 6, 2018

ELECTION DAY: KHOU 11 News election coverage, race results

© 2018 KHOU