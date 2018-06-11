HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An assistant election judge was cited during an argument with a voter Tuesday.
Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the polling location in the 10300 block of Veterans Memorial in northwest Houston.
The assistant election judge was cited for public assault by contact, a Class C misdemeanor, after she allegedly bumped into the voter during the argument.
LIVE BLOG: Updates, uses with the 2018 Midterm Elections
"Voters and poll workers should feel safe from harm while participating in our democratic process," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. "We will not tolerate any form of violence or intimidation at the polls."
ELECTION DAY: KHOU 11 News election coverage, race results