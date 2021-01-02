Gov. Greg Abbott gives State of the State address Monday night

Gov. Greg Abbott gave his address at 7 p.m. Monday. Watch it here.

Updated at 7:51 p.m. with a YouTube video of the address and a response from the chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave updates on COVID-19 and other issues facing the Lone Star State during his State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 1.

Abbott gave the address at 7 p.m. Monday. Watch the full address, followed by a response from the Texas Democratic Party, in the video below.

Abbott's address comes amid challenges faced from the coronavirus pandemic – not only in Texas but globally – since early in 2020. Since the coronavirus pandemic struck the Lone Star State, more than 2 million Texans have contracted the virus and more than 36,000 people have died statewide.

Deaths related to the coronavirus have hit record highs in Texas in recent weeks, but case numbers and hospitalizations have been on the decline.

Abbott participated in three roundtables in two weeks -- one in Odessa on Thursday about the energy industry in Texas on Jan. 28, a session on the economy and construction industry in San Antonio on Jan. 26, and a third on law enforcement and public safety on Jan. 21.

Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus said they want increased access to health care to be a top priority.