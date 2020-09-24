Gov. Abbott to discuss legislative proposals for public safety Thursday in Dallas

Gov. Abbott plans to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. at the Dallas Police Association.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Dallas to announce legislative proposals related to public safety.

Abbott plans to hold a news conference at 12 p.m. at the Dallas Police Association.

He will be joined by Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. No other information was shared about the event Thursday, but Abbott previously proposed removing annexation powers from cities that defund law enforcement.

The visit was announced by Texans for Greg Abbott, a political organization.

The governor is expected to discuss the Back the Blue pledge on Thursday.

Abbott first proposed legislative changes after the Austin City Council cut its police budget. The council voted to move $150 million from the city's police department budget to other services.

In a video posted on Abbott's YouTube channel Sept. 9, the governor said budget cuts invite "crime into our communities and it threatens the safety of all Texans, including our law enforcement officers and their families."

At a news conference in August, Abbott announced a legislative proposal that freezes property tax revenue for cities that vote to defund police departments.

Following George Floyd's in-custody death in May, people across the country have called for defunding police departments.

The Dallas City Council on Wednesday night approved a $1.4 billion general revenue budget for the 2021 fiscal year on a divided 9-6 vote.