ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — After a tumultuous year which saw three men sworn in as Orange County judge, residents have signaled they’re ready for a new top administrator.

According to a majority of unofficial results, John Gothia was elected over Ernest Bayard. Gothia leads with 74% of the vote over Bayard's 26%.

Bayard, who owns Bayard Farms in Vidor, which harvests blueberries. As of 11 p.m., Gothia had 9,362 votes and Bayard had 3,373.

Gothia, a former Orange County commissioner, was appointed county judge in July 2019 after two previous judges resigned from the post.

Gothia replaced Carl Thibodeaux, who resigned as interim county judge in July 2019, four months after he was selected by county commissioners.

Thibodeaux, a retired veteran in Orange County politics, filled the seat left open after Dean Cooks resigned less than one year into his first term.

Thibodeaux was supposed to serve the remainder of Cooks’ term, which ends in 2020.

Cooks tendered his resignation during a regularly scheduled meeting in March 2019. His resignation followed opposition to tax breaks for the proposed $5 billion Chevron Phillips expansion in Orange.

While announcing his resignation, Cooks read from a prepared statement and signaled support for Chevron Phillips to build their facility in the county.