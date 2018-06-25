Former President George H.W. Bush seems to have a pair of socks for every occasion – even a meeting with fellow former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton on Monday visited Bush, who was wearing socks featuring Clinton's picture. Bush tweeted a picture of the two – and the socks – Monday afternoon. Bush also introduced "the newest member of our family" Sully, a Labrador retriever from a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans.

Special visit today with a great friend -- and now, a best-selling author. Luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of @BillClinton socks to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/v9jb4sRexh — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

As Bush noted in his Tweet on Monday, Clinton is now a best-selling author. His thriller novel, "The President is Missing," co-penned by James Patterson and released this month, quickly rose to No. 1 on the New York Times bestsellers list.

Bush – who was hospitalized last month with low blood pressure and fatigue and later released – is spending the summer in Maine. He turned 94 on June 12.

At his wife Barbara Bush's funeral in April, he wore socks featuring books, a nod to the former First Lady's passion for literacy programs.

The socks worn by the 41st President of the United States of America at today’s funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/12libHt1Jv — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 21, 2018

1 of 2: Final photos from the funeral of former First Lady Barbara P. Bush. (Credit: @PaulMorsePhoto - Office of George H. W. Bush) pic.twitter.com/r9ElE3Av56 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 22, 2018

